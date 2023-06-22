Share:

AUD/JPY sees minor recovery but remains under pressure with a 0.84% weekly loss.

The pair shows signs of losing momentum, with RSI exiting overbought territory.

Upside and downside targets were set, with potential falls to 95.82 and gains challenging 97.67.

The AUD/JPY recovers some ground following Tuesday’s loss of more than 1%, posting back-to-back days of gains, though it remains at around the September 20 daily high at 96.54. As Friday’s Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY exchanges hands at 96.63, registering minimal losses of 0.05%.

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The AUD/JPY is still trading with losses of 0.84% in the week but remains upward-biased as price action sits above the Ichimoku Cloud. Nevertheless, the Tenkan-Sen level, at 95.82, is closing into the candlestick, suggesting that the uptrend is losing momentum, opening the door for a pullback.

In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator exited from overbought territory. At the same time, the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) portrays buyers losing momentum. Hence, the AUD/JPY path of least resistance is downward in the near term.

The AUD/JPY first support would be the 96.00 figure. Break below will tumble the AUD/JPY pair toward the Tenkan-Sen Level at 95.82. The AUD/JPY next stop would be the Senkou Span A at 94.89, and the Kijun-Sen Level at 93.96.

Conversely, if AUD/JPY resumes upwards and breaks above the June 19 low of 96.73, the 97.00 figure would be up for grabs. Upside risks lie at the year-to-date (YTD) high of 97.67, ahead of challenging last year’s high at 98.59.

AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart