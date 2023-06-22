- AUD/JPY sees minor recovery but remains under pressure with a 0.84% weekly loss.
- The pair shows signs of losing momentum, with RSI exiting overbought territory.
- Upside and downside targets were set, with potential falls to 95.82 and gains challenging 97.67.
The AUD/JPY recovers some ground following Tuesday’s loss of more than 1%, posting back-to-back days of gains, though it remains at around the September 20 daily high at 96.54. As Friday’s Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY exchanges hands at 96.63, registering minimal losses of 0.05%.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY is still trading with losses of 0.84% in the week but remains upward-biased as price action sits above the Ichimoku Cloud. Nevertheless, the Tenkan-Sen level, at 95.82, is closing into the candlestick, suggesting that the uptrend is losing momentum, opening the door for a pullback.
In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator exited from overbought territory. At the same time, the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) portrays buyers losing momentum. Hence, the AUD/JPY path of least resistance is downward in the near term.
The AUD/JPY first support would be the 96.00 figure. Break below will tumble the AUD/JPY pair toward the Tenkan-Sen Level at 95.82. The AUD/JPY next stop would be the Senkou Span A at 94.89, and the Kijun-Sen Level at 93.96.
Conversely, if AUD/JPY resumes upwards and breaks above the June 19 low of 96.73, the 97.00 figure would be up for grabs. Upside risks lie at the year-to-date (YTD) high of 97.67, ahead of challenging last year’s high at 98.59.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|96.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.71
|Daily SMA50
|91.8
|Daily SMA100
|90.95
|Daily SMA200
|91.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.47
|Previous Daily Low
|95.78
|Previous Weekly High
|97.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.88
|Previous Monthly High
|92.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.37
