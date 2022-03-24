- The AUD/JPY has printed five-year-highs in the last seven trading days.
- Market sentiment shifts have not been an excuse for the AUD/JPY to keep trading higher.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: The bias is upwards as bulls prepare an assault towards 92.00.
AUD/JPY rally extends to nine-straight days, despite days of risk-off market mood with Thursday’s not being the case, as US stocks finished in the green, while Asian equity futures fluctuate, painting a mixed sentiment. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 91.95.
The AUD/JPY has been reaching new year-to-date (YTD) highs in the last seven trading days, breaking on its way north, some critical resistance levels, like Pitchfork’s channel central line around 89.50 and the psychological 90.00 mark.
However, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches readings above 86,90 and the AUD/JPY is about to pierce the mid-line between the central-top trendlines of Pitchfork’s channel around the 92.00-15 area, the AUD/JPY might be subject to a correction. Nevertheless, the path of least resistance is upwards.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
That said, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be the mid-line between the central-top trendlines of Pitchfork’s channel around 92.00-15. Breach of the latter would expose 93.00, followed by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 93.39.
On the flip side, In the event of a pull-back, the AUD/JPY first support would be 91.00. Once cleared, the next support would be the 90.00 mark, followed by Pitchfork’s channel central line around 89.50, and then the 89.00 figure.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.95
|Today Daily Change
|1.11
|Today Daily Change %
|1.22
|Today daily open
|90.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|85.65
|Daily SMA50
|83.58
|Daily SMA100
|82.99
|Daily SMA200
|82.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.94
|Previous Daily Low
|89.94
|Previous Weekly High
|88.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.6
|Previous Monthly High
|83.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading near a fresh 2022 high
AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7527, holding nearby heading into Friday’s Asian trading. Strengthening gold prices and the better tone of equities provide support to the already strong aussie.
EUR/USD braces to 1.1000 amid a firm US dollar
The EUR/USD has been trading in a 50-60 pip range in the last three days. The shared currency seesaws on Thursday North American session, courtesy of a positive market mood, while broad US dollar strength across the board helps the greenback to keep the EUR/USD pair confined to the 1.0960-1.1000 area.
Gold oversteps $1,950 on inflation worries, geopolitical tensions jitters
Gold (XAU/USD) has extended its gains after overstepping the round level resistance of $1,950.00 as investors have underpinned the precious metal on a hawkish stance of US President Joe Biden in NATO meeting on Thursday.
MATIC price rally to pause at $1.80 before continuing higher
MATIC price action has moved inside the Ichimoku Cloud for the first time since January 20, 2022, giving bulls hope that further expansion moves higher may continue. However, the $1.80 zone may temporarily halt the current rally.
The uncertainty will remain high, yet opportunities are there
If Russia stops supplying its raw materials and agriculture to the rest of the world, then is likely global economy will be heading for a recession as dozens of other products that are the cogs of a giant supply chain will be in short supply.