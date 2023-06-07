- AUD/JPY forms a doji at YTD highs, signaling a possible pause in the rally.
- Potential retracement could test the 91.89 support zone, an intersection of the 50% Fibonacci and Tenkan-Sen line.
- On the upside, surpassing the YTD high could push the pair towards 94.00, with a potential target at 95.00.
AUD/JPY hovers at around the 93.20 area as the Asian session begins, following Wednesday’s session, which formed a doji after reaching new year-to-date (YTD) highs. However, a daily close below the June 6 high of 93.26 suggests buyers are losing control ahead of Thursday’s session.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
AUD/JPY seems to pause its rally, as a doji emerged on Wednesday after hitting a new YTD high. However, in the medium term, the AUD/JPY is still upward biased but might pull back toward the confluence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement and the Tenkan-Sen line at around 91.89. Further downside is expected, towards the next confluence, of the Kijun-Sen line and the 61.8% Fibo retracement at around 91.34/50, before resuming its uptrend.
Conversely, a bullish continuation will witness the AUD/JPY exploding past the YTD high and testing the psychological level at 94.00. A breach of the latter will expose the November 16 daily high at 94.65, ahead of gaining traction and challenging the 95.00 figure.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|93.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.46
|Daily SMA50
|90.36
|Daily SMA100
|90.52
|Daily SMA200
|91.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.26
|Previous Daily Low
|92.14
|Previous Weekly High
|92.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.26
|Previous Monthly High
|92.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
