AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Probes two-week-old resistance trendline

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY snaps three-day winning streak.
  • Bullish MACD favors further recoveries towards 100-bar SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A sustained break below 23.6% Fibonacci will renew selling pressure.

AUD/JPY confronts a short-term trend line resistance while taking rounds to 64.70/75 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair remains above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its one month fall from February 19.

Should the quote manage to offer a successful break above 64.75 trend line resistance, a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA around 67.20 will be the key for buyers.

In a case where the bulls manage to conquer 67.20, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA, respectively around 68.90 and 70.25, will gain the market’s attention.

On the downside, the pair’s declines below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 63.30 could renew selling towards the sub-63.00 area.

Also, 62.50 and 60.00 could lure the sellers during the pair’s extended downside below 63.00.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 64.69
Today Daily Change 0.38
Today Daily Change % 0.59%
Today daily open 64.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 68.46
Daily SMA50 71.94
Daily SMA100 73.4
Daily SMA200 73.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 65.64
Previous Daily Low 62.79
Previous Weekly High 66.25
Previous Weekly Low 59.9
Previous Monthly High 74.47
Previous Monthly Low 69.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 64.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 62.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 61.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 60
Daily Pivot Point R1 65.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 67.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 68.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

