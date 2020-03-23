AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Probes two-week-old resistance trendline

- AUD/JPY snaps three-day winning streak.
- Bullish MACD favors further recoveries towards 100-bar SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- A sustained break below 23.6% Fibonacci will renew selling pressure.
AUD/JPY confronts a short-term trend line resistance while taking rounds to 64.70/75 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair remains above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its one month fall from February 19.
Should the quote manage to offer a successful break above 64.75 trend line resistance, a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA around 67.20 will be the key for buyers.
In a case where the bulls manage to conquer 67.20, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA, respectively around 68.90 and 70.25, will gain the market’s attention.
On the downside, the pair’s declines below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 63.30 could renew selling towards the sub-63.00 area.
Also, 62.50 and 60.00 could lure the sellers during the pair’s extended downside below 63.00.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59%
|Today daily open
|64.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.46
|Daily SMA50
|71.94
|Daily SMA100
|73.4
|Daily SMA200
|73.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|65.64
|Previous Daily Low
|62.79
|Previous Weekly High
|66.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.9
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|64.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|61.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.55
