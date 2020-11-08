AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Prints bullish flag on hourly chart

  • AUD/JPY picks up the bids inside the bullish pattern.
  • 200-HMA offers strong support, 75.50 adds to the upside barriers.

AUD/JPY rises to 75.17, up 0.25% intraday, during the initial hour of Monday’s Asian trading. In doing so, the pair takes the bids inside the bullish flag on the hourly chart.

While sustained trading beyond 200-HMA and a bullish formation keep the AUD/JPY buyers hopeful, a clear break of 75.25 will have to cross the last week’s top near 75.50 to convince the bulls.

Following that, the 76.00 may offer an intermediate halt before fueling the quote towards the previous month’s peak surrounding 76.50.

Meanwhile, the support line of an immediate channel, part of the flag, currently around 74.80, restricts the quote’s short-term downside ahead of the 200-HMA level near 74.25.

In a case where the bears dominate below 74.25, the last Monday’s top close to the 74.00 round-figure and 73.60 can entertain intraday sellers ahead of directing them to the monthly low near 73.20.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.98
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 74.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.64
Daily SMA50 75.6
Daily SMA100 75.49
Daily SMA200 72.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.45
Previous Daily Low 74.9
Previous Weekly High 75.48
Previous Weekly Low 73.18
Previous Monthly High 76.52
Previous Monthly Low 73.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.87

 

 

