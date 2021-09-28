Alternatively, on the lower side, the first downside target could appear at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 80.52. A daily close below the mentioned level would invite a low made on Friday at 80.00.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reads just near the midline. Any uptick in the MACD would amplify the buying pressure toward the 82.00 horizontal resistance level followed by the level last seen in July at 82.33 (July 15).

Technically speaking, after testing the lows of 78.85 for two consecutive sessions on September 21 and 22 the pair continued to march higher for the past week. Currently a break of the bearish sloping line from the high of 81.99 made on September 7 would confirm the continuation of the upside momentum further till the high made on September 8 at 81.64.

AUD/JPY refreshes daily gains near 81.30 on Tuesday extending the previous session’s gains. The pair touched the intraday low near 80.65 only to travel back to the intraday high of 81.31, where it currently hovers.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.