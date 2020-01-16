AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Positive beyond 21-day SMA

- AUD/JPY trades above 21-day SMA for the fifth day in a raw.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA can challenge sellers during the declines below 21-day SMA.
AUD/JPY buyers catch a breath around 76.00 during the early Asian morning on Friday. The pair registered gains the previous day, marking the sustained trading above 21-day SMA, but is yet to cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s declines from April 2019 to August 2019.
Hence, traders will want to look for a clear break of either 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 76.63 to target 77.00 round-figure or aim for 50% Fibonacci retracement, at 75.35, on the downside break of 21-day SMA, near 75.70 now.
Should prices stay positive above 77.00, early-May 2019 top close to 78.00 can offer intermediate halt to the pair’s rise to 78.50/55 and 79.00 numbers to the north.
Alternatively, a 200-day SMA level of 74.77 and the monthly bottom surrounding 73.75 can entertain sellers during the pair’s declines below 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways to positive
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|75.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.66
|Daily SMA50
|74.91
|Daily SMA100
|74.17
|Daily SMA200
|74.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.04
|Previous Daily Low
|75.58
|Previous Weekly High
|75.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.76
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Under pressure around 0.6900 with eyes on statistics from China
AUD/USD trades around 0.6900 amid the early Friday morning in Asia. The pair came under pressure on Thursday after the US dollar (USD) registered broad gains on the back of upbeat data at home.
USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance
USD/JPY has been turning head of late, trading in a robust bullish trend within the rising channel and bull run which formed in late August down in the 104s. The price has been elevated considering the US and China trade deal.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good
The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be stable at 99.3 in January. The Current Conditions Index will slip to 115.00 from 115.5 in December. The expectations Index will rise to 89.0 in January from 88.9 in December.
Gold: On the back foot below 10-day SMA amid broad USD strength, risk-on
Gold prices seesaw near $1,552 during Friday’s early Asian session. The yellow metal dropped the previous day, closed below 10-day SMA, after the US dollar’s (USD) broad gains and market’s rush to riskier assets on the back of improved trade sentiment.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.