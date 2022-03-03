AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Pokes 3.5-month-old resistance around 84.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY remains on the front foot around four-month high as bulls attack key resistance.
  • Overbought RSI conditions may trigger pullback but bears should remain cautious until witnessing a break of 82.90-80 zone.

AUD/JPY renews multi-day top while taking bids near 84.50, up 0.13% intraday ahead of Thursday’s European session.

In doing so, the risk-barometer pair jostles with an upward sloping resistance line from mid-November, around 84.50, amid overbought RSI conditions.

Hence, the odds of a pullback towards the 84.00 threshold are quite higher.

However, a convergence of the 21-DMA, 100-DMA and a five-week-long ascending support line will be a tough nut to crack for AUD/JPY sellers around 82.90-80 afterward.

Should the quote drops below 82.80, odds of witnessing further downside towards January’s low of 80.36 can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, a daily closing beyond 84.50 will need validation from late October’s swing low near 84.60 to confirm further advances.

Following that, the late 2021 peak of 86.25 will gain the AUD/JPY bull’s attention.

AUD/JPY: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels 

Overview
Today last price 84.45
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 84.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.8
Daily SMA50 82.65
Daily SMA100 82.82
Daily SMA200 82.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 84.44
Previous Daily Low 83.26
Previous Weekly High 83.84
Previous Weekly Low 82.01
Previous Monthly High 83.99
Previous Monthly Low 80.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 83.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 83.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 83.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 84.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 85.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 85.98

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD battles 1.1100 amid firmer USD, Ukraine crisis

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, undermined by the persistent demand for the safe-haven US dollar. US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as investors turn anxious amid the Russia-Ukraine war and ahead of round 2 of peace talks. 

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400 despite cautious mood, USD strength

GBP/USD is heading higher above 1.3400 amid a cautious market mood. The US dollar is defending the bids ahead of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The developments relating to the Ukraine crisis will dominate the market. UK/US Services PMIs awaited. 

Gold pauses on the way to $1,975, Ukraine in focus

Gold prices remain steady amid the market’s anxiety, dropped the most in two weeks the previous day. Russia-Ukraine peace talks eyed amid hopes of a ceasefire, Moscow’s aggression. Rating agencies downgrade Moscow, Powell propelled Fed’s rate-hike bets, yields.

Dogecoin upside is limited to $0.20 as DOGE continues to coil up

Dogecoin upside is limited to $0.20 as DOGE continues to coil up

Dogecoin price is stuck producing lower highs and equal lows between two crucial barriers. As this price action progress, DOGE becomes increasingly coiled up. A breakout from this consolidation is likely to pop, leading to a quick run-up.

A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down

A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff. 

