AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Poised for further gains above 79.00

- AUD/JPY holds onto previous day’s gains, the biggest jump in six weeks.
- RSI U-turn from oversold conditions backs the bounce off the key Fibonacci retracement support.
- 200-DMA becomes crucial resistance, bears may aim for November 2020 tops on breaking nearby support.
AUD/JPY remains mildly bids around 79.15, after printing the biggest daily gains since early July, amid Tuesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair keeps the previous day’s bounce off the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo.) level of October 2020 to May 2021 upside.
With the RSI line gradually recovering from the oversold area, the latest upside is likely heading towards 50% Fibo. level near 79.50.
However, July’s low near 79.85 and the 80.00 threshold, followed by a seven-week-old resistance line around 80.70, will challenge the AUD/JPY buyers during the further advances.
Alternatively, failures to stay beyond the 79.00 round figure could pull the quote back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 78.00.
Should the AUD/JPY sellers keep reins below 78.00, tops marked during November 2020 and October 2020, respectively around 77.00 and 76.50, will be on their radars.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|1.06%
|Today daily open
|78.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.52
|Daily SMA50
|81.88
|Daily SMA100
|83.14
|Daily SMA200
|81.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.63
|Previous Daily Low
|77.9
|Previous Weekly High
|80.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.9
|Previous Monthly High
|84.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.41
