AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Oversold RSI-led bounce lacks strength to lure buyers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY bounces off weekly low, remains below short-term key resistances.
  • Bearish MACD counters oversold RSI conditions.

AUD/JPY bounces off weekly lows, mainly due to oversold RSI, to 70.20 by the press time of early Asian session on Friday. That said, the pair dropped heavily the previous day while also stays below even the short-term key resistances.

Given the bearish MACD signals confront oversold RSI-led bounce, the pair is less likely to hold its recent pullback much beyond the immediate resistances.

Among them, a downward sloping trend line from February 21, at 71.10, acts as the immediate resistance ahead of the early-February month low near 72.44 and 21-day SMA around 72.65.

If at all the bulls manage to cross 72.65 mark, the previous month top near 74.50 will be important to follow.

On the contrary, 70.00 can be considered as the closest support ahead of the recent multi-year low around 69.40.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.2
Today Daily Change -1.00
Today Daily Change % -1.40%
Today daily open 71.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.95
Daily SMA50 74.18
Daily SMA100 74.38
Daily SMA200 74.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.32
Previous Daily Low 70.3
Previous Weekly High 73.92
Previous Weekly Low 69.38
Previous Monthly High 74.47
Previous Monthly Low 69.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY extends the bounce above 106.00, as S&P 500 futures turn positive

USD/JPY extends the bounce above 106.00, as S&P 500 futures turn positive

USD/JPY extends its bounce above 106.00 from half-yearly lows, as a recovery in the S&P 500 futures and US Treasury yields points to risk reset in Asia. The JPY bulls are left unimpressed by upbeat Japanese macro data amid dovish BOJ expectations.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD keeps it above 0.6600 despite broad risk aversion, eyes on Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/USD keeps it above 0.6600 despite broad risk aversion, eyes on Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/USD remains defiant of the broad risk-off moves, mainly due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, while rising 0.16% to 0.6613 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. Coronavirus headlines continue to keep the driver’s seat.

AUD/USD News

Can Non-Farm Payrolls Save the Dollar?

Can Non-Farm Payrolls Save the Dollar?

The US dollar sold off sharply on Thursday dropping to its weakest level against the Japanese Yen since September 2019. The greenback also resumed its rise versus euro and sterling with EUR/USD knocking on 1.12’s door.

Read more

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710

Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures