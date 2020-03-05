AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Oversold RSI-led bounce lacks strength to lure buyers

- AUD/JPY bounces off weekly low, remains below short-term key resistances.
- Bearish MACD counters oversold RSI conditions.
AUD/JPY bounces off weekly lows, mainly due to oversold RSI, to 70.20 by the press time of early Asian session on Friday. That said, the pair dropped heavily the previous day while also stays below even the short-term key resistances.
Given the bearish MACD signals confront oversold RSI-led bounce, the pair is less likely to hold its recent pullback much beyond the immediate resistances.
Among them, a downward sloping trend line from February 21, at 71.10, acts as the immediate resistance ahead of the early-February month low near 72.44 and 21-day SMA around 72.65.
If at all the bulls manage to cross 72.65 mark, the previous month top near 74.50 will be important to follow.
On the contrary, 70.00 can be considered as the closest support ahead of the recent multi-year low around 69.40.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.2
|Today Daily Change
|-1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40%
|Today daily open
|71.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.95
|Daily SMA50
|74.18
|Daily SMA100
|74.38
|Daily SMA200
|74.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.32
|Previous Daily Low
|70.3
|Previous Weekly High
|73.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.38
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends the bounce above 106.00, as S&P 500 futures turn positive
USD/JPY extends its bounce above 106.00 from half-yearly lows, as a recovery in the S&P 500 futures and US Treasury yields points to risk reset in Asia. The JPY bulls are left unimpressed by upbeat Japanese macro data amid dovish BOJ expectations.
AUD/USD keeps it above 0.6600 despite broad risk aversion, eyes on Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD remains defiant of the broad risk-off moves, mainly due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, while rising 0.16% to 0.6613 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. Coronavirus headlines continue to keep the driver’s seat.
Can Non-Farm Payrolls Save the Dollar?
The US dollar sold off sharply on Thursday dropping to its weakest level against the Japanese Yen since September 2019. The greenback also resumed its rise versus euro and sterling with EUR/USD knocking on 1.12’s door.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710
Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.