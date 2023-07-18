AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Oscillates around 94.50s, but dragonfly-doji warrants further upside

Conversely, for an AUD/JPY bearish continuation, the pair must get below the 94.00 handle. A breach of the latter will expose the weekly low of 93.44, followed by the July 12 low of 93.23, before getting to the 93.00 mark.

An AUD/JPY bullish resumption would occur when the pair claims the 95.00 figure. Break above would expose the July 14 and the Kijun-Sen confluence at around 95.38/95.45, immediately followed by the October 21 daily high at 95.74. Once those levels are surpassed, the AUD/JPY’s next goal would be 96.00.

The AUD/JPY daily chat portrays the pair as neutral biased after diving towards its current week low of 93.77 on Tuesday, but words from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda , weighed on the Japanese Yen (JPY), bolstering the AUD/JPY, which closed above its opening price. That formed a dragonfly-doji, opening the door for further upside late in the European session.

AUD/JPY is almost unchanged as Wednesday’s Asian session commences, which will showcase the release of the Westpac Leading Index on the Australian front and the Reuters Tankan Index for July, a sentiment index for manufacturers in Japan. As of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 94.54, below its opening price by 0.01%, with sellers eyeing a break below the Tenkan-Sen line at 94.41.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.