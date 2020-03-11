AUD/JPY Price Analysis: On the back foot below 100-hour EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY struggles to find direction after Monday’s slump, improved recently.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barrier amid bearish MACD.
  • Sellers will wait for a sustained break below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

AUD/JPY registers 0.18% gains to 67.90 amid the initial Thursday morning in Asia. The pair recently bounced off 67.60 but stays below the key resistances.

Among them, 100-hour EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the early-month fall, around 68.60 and 68.75 respectively, are likely nearby upside barriers that can challenge the recent pullback.

Should buyers manage to dominate past-68.75, 200-hour EMA and the lows marked during the previous week, near 69.50/55, should gain the market attention.

On the downside, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 67.00 remains in the spotlight as a clear break below the same could gradually recall the early-week lows surrounding 64.30.

However, intermediate halts during the fall close to 66.70 and 65.80 can’t be ruled out.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 67.82
Today Daily Change -0.89
Today Daily Change % -1.30%
Today daily open 68.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.05
Daily SMA50 73.61
Daily SMA100 74.17
Daily SMA200 73.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 68.99
Previous Daily Low 67.06
Previous Weekly High 71.52
Previous Weekly Low 69.46
Previous Monthly High 74.47
Previous Monthly Low 69.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 67.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 67.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 66.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 65.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 69.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 70.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

