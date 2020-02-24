AUD/JPY Price Analysis: On its way down to 72.60

- AUD/JPY seesaws near three-week low.
- A sustained break of the previous support, 200-day SMA keep sellers hopeful.
- An ascending trend line from October 2019 acts as the near-term key support.
AUD/JPY stays in the choppy range between 73.05 and 73.17, currently at 73.10, amid the initial Asian trading hours on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote nears the lowest levels last seen on February 04 while keeping its fall below 200-day SMA and an ascending trend line from September 2019.
As a result, the bears are aiming for further downside, which in turn highlights a rising support line from October around 72.60 as the near-term strong support. However, sellers will wait for the lows below 73.00 round-figure for fresh entry.
Should AUD/JPY prices remain weak below 72.60, 72.00 and October 2019 bottom close to 71.70 will be in focus.
On the upside, 200-day SMA and the aforementioned support-turned-resistance can question the pair’s short-term pullbacks around 74.20 and 74.75.
Also challenging the bulls is a downward sloping trend line connecting highs marked during December 2019 and January 2020 that stands around 75.70 now.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
