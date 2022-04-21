- The AUD/JPY remains positive in the week, so far up 1.34%.
- On Thursday, the AUD/JPY plunged more than 100-pips, spurred by a technical formation.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Two bearish signals might exacerbate a correction in the AUD/JPY.
The Australian dollar posts modest gains despite two bearish technical analysis patterns, which threaten to lower the AUD/JPY prices as the Asian Pacific session begins. The AUD/JPY is trading at 94.68 and has gained some 0.09% at the time of writing.
US equities ended the session with losses, as Fed Chief Jerome Powell “scared” investors when he said that 50-bps rate increases are “on the table” for the May meeting. Meanwhile, Asian equity futures point to a lower open, carrying on Wall Street sentiment and weighing on risk-sensitive currencies, like the AUD, as investors scramble towards safe-haven peers.
On Thursday, the AUD/JPY began the Asian session on the right foot near the daily high, which was 95.58. However, late in the Asian session, the AUD/JPY formed a bearish engulfing candle in the 1-hour chart, that began the 100-pip plunge, from 95.58 to 94.40, late in the North American session.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY is upward biased, but price action in the last month formed a rising wedge with bearish implications, alongside a bearish engulfing candle pattern. Fuerhtmore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), although at overbought territory at 70.77, aims lower, a signal that could exacerbate a move downwards.
Therefore, the AUD/JPY outlook is tilted to the downside in the short term. The pair’s first support would be March’s 28 daily high at 94.32. Once cleared, the next support would be April’s 13 daily high at 93.86, followed by April’s 5 daily low at 92.27.
Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|95.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.91
|Daily SMA50
|87.97
|Daily SMA100
|85.01
|Daily SMA200
|83.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.75
|Previous Daily Low
|94.76
|Previous Weekly High
|93.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.47
|Previous Monthly High
|94.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
