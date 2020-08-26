AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Hits one-month highs, probes key hurdle

AUD/JPY clocks one-month high on improved risk appetite.

The pair is yet to confirm a triangle breakout on the daily chart.

AUD/JPY jumped to 76.77 a few minutes before press time. That was the highest level since July 22.

The pair is now trading near 76.67 – the upper edge of a four-week-long narrowing price range or triangle pattern.

A close above that level would confirm breakout and imply a continuation of the rally from June lows ear 72.50. In that case, the focus would shift to resistance at 77.44 (Feb. 8, 2019 low).

Alternatively, a range breakdown would imply a short-term bullish-to-bearish trend change and could cause some buyers to exit the market, yielding a deeper decline toward 72.50.

Daily chart

Trend: Teasing bull breakout

Technical levels