AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Focus on seven-week-old support near 84.00

- AUD/JPY struggles to keep rebound from 18-day low.
- Bearish MACD signals, failure to cross 20-day EMA keep sellers hopeful.
- 50-day EMA adds to the downside filters, late October’s swing low also challenges bulls.
AUD/JPY seesaws around 84.00 threshold after bouncing off the lowest levels since mid-October. In doing so, the cross-currency pair remains wobbles between the key support line and a short-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA) amid bearish MACD signals during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
Despite staying above an upward sloping support line from September 22, bearish MACD and the failure to cross 20-day EMA on a daily closing basis favor the pair sellers to attack the 83.95 trend line support level.
While a clear break of the 83.95 support directs the quote toward the 50-day EMA level of 83.15, any further weakness won’t hesitate to challenge the September’s peak surrounding the 82.00 round figure. During the fall, the 83.00 psychological level may offer an intermediate halt.
Alternatively, a daily close beyond 84.30, comprising the 20-day EMA, needs validation from the late October month’s swing low of 84.60 to recall the AUD/JPY buyers.
Following that, the 85.00 threshold and multiple hurdles around the 86.00-86.10 could challenge the pair’s further advances.
To sum up, AUD/JPY bears aren’t out of the woods despite Monday’s recovery moves.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|83.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.83
|Daily SMA50
|82.35
|Daily SMA100
|81.91
|Daily SMA200
|82.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.35
|Previous Daily Low
|83.82
|Previous Weekly High
|86.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.82
|Previous Monthly High
|86.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1600 on the broad dollar’s weakness
The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1594, modestly retreating from the level. Dollar’s corrective decline may soon come to an end.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3500
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Monday but managed to reverse its direction. As investors await FOMC policymakers' and Chairman Jerome Powell's speeches later in the day, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold eyeing a test of September high at 1,833.95
Gold trades at its highest in a month, although off its intraday high. The bright metal hit $1,826.10 a troy ounce following the US opening, as a better market mood exacerbates the dollar's corrective decline.
Cardano price offers entry for bullish breakout
Cardano price is in a squeeze between the 55-day and the 200-day SMA. A bullish outbreak looks to be unfolding as buy-side volume is growing by the day.
Interest rate normalization is impossible
Stagflation is undermining the U.S. economy, and that poses a huge problem for Mr. Powell and his merry band of money printers.