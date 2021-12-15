AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Flirts with 100-DMA resistance, Australian Employment eyed

- AUD/JPY seesaws around monthly top after rising the most in over a week.
- Firmer Momentum line, sustained break of previous resistance lines keep buyers hopeful.
- 200-DMA adds to the upside filters, 50% Fibonacci retracement level limits immediate declines.
AUD/JPY takes rounds to 81.75 following the break of a descending resistance line from early November, now support.
The cross-currency pair’s recently sidelined performance could be linked to traders’ wait for November’s Australia jobs report, as well as failures to cross the 100-DMA.
It should be noted, however, that a successful break of the previous resistance lines from November and firmer Momentum line favor the AUD/JPY pair’s further upside.
Even so, November 19 swing low around 82.15 and the 200-DMA level of 82.75 challenge the pair buyers.
Also acting as an upside filter is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of AUD/JPY downside from late October to December 03, at 83.40 by the press time.
Alternatively, a U-turn from the 100-DMA level near 81.80 will retest the resistance-turned-support lines around 81.15 and 80.80 before directing AUD/JPY sellers towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 80.55.
In a case where AUD/JPY prices remain weak past 80.55, the 80.00 threshold and the monthly low near 78.80 will lure the pair sellers.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|1.19%
|Today daily open
|80.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.44
|Daily SMA50
|83.1
|Daily SMA100
|81.78
|Daily SMA200
|82.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.15
|Previous Daily Low
|80.48
|Previous Weekly High
|81.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.94
|Previous Monthly High
|86.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.81
