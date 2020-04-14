AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends run-up towards 50-day SMA after Aussie data

- AUD/JPY remains on the front foot near the monthly top despite disappointing Aussie data.
- Sellers will look for entry below the four-week-old rising trend line.
- March monthly high on the bulls’ radars beyond 50-day SMA.
AUD/JPY pays a little heed to disappointing Aussie data while taking the bids to 69.05 amid Tuesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the pair pierces 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from February 19 to March 19 while aiming to confront a 50-day SMA level of 69.30.
Should the pair’s run-up prevails beyond 69.30, 70.00 round-figure and March month high of 71.40 could lure the buyers.
March month Business Confidence and Business Conditions from the National Australia Bank (NAB) register downbeat figures of -66 and -21 versus -2 and 1 respective forecasts.
On the contrary, sellers are likely to wait for the clear break of an ascending trend line since March 19, currently at 67.50, for fresh entries.
In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement, around 67.15, will be on the bears’ target list ahead of 21-day SMA level of 66.20.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|68.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.06
|Daily SMA50
|69.38
|Daily SMA100
|72.16
|Daily SMA200
|72.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.98
|Previous Daily Low
|68.34
|Previous Weekly High
|69.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|65
|Previous Monthly High
|71.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|59.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6400 post-China trade data
Australian dollar stands resilient to the awful March NAB Business Survey and mixed Chinese Trade numbers, as AUD/USD holds firmer above 0.6400. A better market mood and broad USD weakness collaborate with the upside in the aussie.
USD/JPY: On the defensive near 107.60 amid weaker US dollar
USD/JPY is on the back foot around 107.60 in Tuesday's Asian trading, as broad-based US dollar weakness overshadows the risk-on action in the Asian equities and US stock futures.
Gold holds the fort in the $1,720s as risk appetite deteriorates
The US dollar was soft on Monday and with the uncertainty pertaining to COVID-19, gold was able to leap through prior resistance, supported in the $1,680 and then moving through the low $1,700s. The global stimulus is keeping the yellow metal elevated.
WTI snaps two-day losing streak, still below $23.00, amid risk reset
While bouncing off the lowest from April 02 to $22.75, WTI registers 1.95% gains during the Asian session on Tuesday. Hopes of further relief from the supply-side seem to favor the recent pullback. API data, virus updates will be the key.
Five most important events this week – Earnings will also be a very important test for stocks
US stocks are starting this new trading week lower but for currencies its been a quiet morning with many European and Asian markets closed for Easter Monday. There was very little consistency in the US dollar’s performance.