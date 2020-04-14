AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends run-up towards 50-day SMA after Aussie data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY remains on the front foot near the monthly top despite disappointing Aussie data.
  • Sellers will look for entry below the four-week-old rising trend line.
  • March monthly high on the bulls’ radars beyond 50-day SMA.

AUD/JPY pays a little heed to disappointing Aussie data while taking the bids to 69.05 amid Tuesday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the pair pierces 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from February 19 to March 19 while aiming to confront a 50-day SMA level of 69.30.

Should the pair’s run-up prevails beyond 69.30, 70.00 round-figure and March month high of 71.40 could lure the buyers.

March month Business Confidence and Business Conditions from the National Australia Bank (NAB) register downbeat figures of -66 and -21 versus -2 and 1 respective forecasts.

On the contrary, sellers are likely to wait for the clear break of an ascending trend line since March 19, currently at 67.50, for fresh entries.

In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement, around 67.15, will be on the bears’ target list ahead of 21-day SMA level of 66.20.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 68.94
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.23%
Today daily open 68.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 66.06
Daily SMA50 69.38
Daily SMA100 72.16
Daily SMA200 72.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 68.98
Previous Daily Low 68.34
Previous Weekly High 69.04
Previous Weekly Low 65
Previous Monthly High 71.52
Previous Monthly Low 59.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 69.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 69.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 69.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

