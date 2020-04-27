AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends pullback from monthly high after BOJ

AUD/JPY drops after the BOJ monetary policy meeting.

Weekly support line, 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars.

Buyers will enter beyond 69.30.

Alike all other pairs comprising the Japanese yen, AUD/JPY also drops to 69.05, still up 0.96% on a day, after the BOJ’s monetary policy decision on early Monday.

Read: Breaking: BOJ eases policy further, boosts purchases of corporate bond, commercial paper, USD/JPY drops

In doing so, the pair marks a reversal from the monthly high surrounding 69.30, which in turn drags it near the multiple stops around 69.00.

During the pairs’ further downside, a one-week-old rising trend line near 68.50 and a 200-HMA level of 68.25 becomes the key.

Should there be a further downside past-68.25, 67.30 will be important to watch as it holds the gate for the monthly bottom surrounding 64.40.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 69.30 enables the bulls to aim for 70.00 round-figure whereas March month top near 71.52 could lure the buyers next.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected