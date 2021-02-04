AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends 21-day SMA breakout above 80.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY picks up bids, refreshes intraday high during three-day uptrend.
  • Strong RSI, successful break of immediate SMA and short-term rising trend line favor bulls.
  • One-month-old resistance line in focus ahead of RBA’s quarterly statement, Aussie Retail Sales.

AUD/JPY rises to the fresh intraday high of 80.31, currently around 80.28, during the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s upside break of 21-day SMA while flashing a three-day rise.

Not only the 21-day SMA break but strong RSI conditions and an ascending trend line from January 28 also favor AUD/JPY ahead of the key events like RBA’s quarterly economic forecasts and the final reading of Australia’s December month Retail Sales.

Considering the recently conveyed economic optimism by RBA Governor Philip Lowe, in her testimony, the upcoming catalysts from Australia can also add strength to the AUD/JPY prices.

As a result, a downward sloping trend line from January 08, currently around 80.55, is likely luring the bulls ahead of the previous month’s top near 80.92 and the 81.00 threshold.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 21-day SMA can trigger a short-term downtrend towards the immediate support line, at 79.88 now.

However, any further weakness past-79.88 will not hesitate to challenge the 79.20 level comprising the previous week’s low.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 80.3
Today Daily Change 0.26
Today Daily Change % 0.32%
Today daily open 80.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 80.19
Daily SMA50 79.03
Daily SMA100 77.19
Daily SMA200 75.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 80.13
Previous Daily Low 79.78
Previous Weekly High 80.65
Previous Weekly Low 79.2
Previous Monthly High 80.93
Previous Monthly Low 78.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 79.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 79.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 79.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 79.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 80.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 80.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 80.53

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD ignores RBA’s Lowe on a key day, stays depressed near 0.7600

AUD/USD ignores RBA’s Lowe on a key day, stays depressed near 0.7600

AUD/USD remains on the back foot even as bears step back from multi-day low marked earlier in the week. RBA’s Lowe cools down rate hike expectations despite cheering Australia’s economic recovery. RBA quarterly statement, final print of Aussie Retail Sales can entertain traders ahead of the US NFP.

AUD/USD News

Gold consolidates below $1800

Gold consolidates below $1800

Thursday was not a good day for gold, with XAU/USD posting its largest drop since 8 January. At present, XAU/USD trades marginally above those earlier lows in the mid-$1790s. Current market conditions have not been favourable for gold.

Gold news

XRP breaks out of a crucial pattern and could quickly rise to $0.75 again

XRP breaks out of a crucial pattern and could quickly rise to $0.75 again

On January 30, XRP had a massive pump pushing the digital asset by 85% thanks to the WallStreetBets group and other Pump and Dump groups over Telegram which coordinated a push for the digital asset. 

Read more

GME selloff picks up steam, shares are down nearly 30%

GME selloff picks up steam, shares are down nearly 30%

After closing below $100 on Wednesday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares started the trading day relatively quiet on Thursday but came under heavy selling pressure as investors await headlines coming out of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's meeting with regulators. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline

US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline

DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures