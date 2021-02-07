AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Eight-month-old resistance line in the spotlight

- AUD/JPY wavers around one-month high following Friday’s upbeat performance.
- Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond key SMA favor the bulls.
Following its uptick to a fresh high since January 08, AUD/JPY stays firm around 80.85 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the quote keeps its upside momentum beyond 21-day and 50-day SMA amid strong RSI conditions.
Also favoring the mood could be Friday’s strong rise that marked the highest daily closing since December 2018.
As a result, the AUD/JPY bulls eye an upward sloping resistance line from June 2020, currently around 81.55. However, the 81.00 round-figure guards the immediate upside.
During the quote’s run-up past-81.55, the late December 2018 peak surrounding 82.20 should gain the market’s attention.
Meanwhile, a downside break below the 21-day SMA level of 80.24 can trigger a short-term pullback towards the 80.00 threshold.
Though, AUD/JPY sellers are less likely to get interested if 50-day SMA, at 79.34 now, remains intact support.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|80.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.18
|Daily SMA50
|79.18
|Daily SMA100
|77.27
|Daily SMA200
|75.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.87
|Previous Daily Low
|80.04
|Previous Weekly High
|80.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.54
|Previous Monthly High
|80.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
