AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Eases to 80.00 ahead of RBA

- AUD/JPY buyers catch a breather above 21-day EMA.
- Sustained break of ascending trend line from November 20, bearish MACD probe buyers.
- Monthly resistance line adds to the upside filter.
- RBA is likely to keep the monetary policy unchanged, comments on inflation, QE will be the key.
AUD/JPY drops to 80.03 during its latest pullback from an intraday high near 80.10 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote keeps its upside momentum beyond 21-day EMA while also staying below the previous key support line amid bearish MACD.
Other than the recent consolidation below the key resistance confluence comprising the previous support line and monthly falling trend line hurdle, cautious sentiment ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting also challenges the pair moves.
As a result, dovish comments from the RBA and/or hint for further Quantitative Easing (QE) will be watched to break the immediate EMA support, at 79.91 now. Following that, Thursday’s low near 79.20 and the early December tops surrounding 78.80 will be the key to watch.
In a case where the silver bears dominate past-78.80, a two-month-old horizontal area around 77.50 will be the key.
Alternatively, a confluence of a falling trend line from January 08 and earlier support from late-November, near 80.55-60 becomes a tough nut to crack for AUD/JPY buyers.
Should the quote rises past-80.60 on a daily closing, the previous month’s high around 80.90 and the 81.00 round-figure are less likely to stop the bulls.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|79.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.2
|Daily SMA50
|78.91
|Daily SMA100
|77.13
|Daily SMA200
|75.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.21
|Previous Daily Low
|79.69
|Previous Weekly High
|80.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.2
|Previous Monthly High
|80.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates within pennant above 0.7600 ahead of RBA rate decision
AUD/USD performer well compared to other G10/USD major pairings on Monday, finishing the day flat close to 0.7620 in contrast to its risk-sensitive G10 peers such as CAD and NZD which both succumbed to US dollar strength.
Silver steadies below eight-year highs in the mid-$29.00s
Spot silver is consolidating in the mid-$29.00s, just below eight-year highs set earlier in the session. Numerous demand metrics suggest a surge in demand, which is still being driven by Reddit linked small investors.
Gold wavers around $1,860 amid quiet session
Gold prices cools down the previous day’s upside momentum. The yellow metal tracked silver to the north during the previous day amid a retail rush while paying a little heed to the US dollar’s strength, which generally challenges the bullion buyers.
Ripple trapped within bullish bias
XRP is testing critical support in a longer-term bullish environment. The price action of Ripple has been volatile and huge with movements and ATR through the roof, for the highest levels again since late November to end of Dec 2020.
US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and trades at shouting distance from the key 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.