AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Eases from 13-week top, still above 100-day SMA

- AUD/JPY registers another failure to cross 200-day SMA.
- 71.10-71.00 can offer immediate support ahead of 100-day SMA.
- January month low adds to the upside barriers.
AUD/JPY drops to 71.70 ahead of the Tokyo open on Monday. The pair recently stepped back from the highest since February 28. However, bullish MACD and sustained trading beyond 100-day SMA keep the buyers hopeful.
Even so, the quote’s pullback to 71.10-71.00 supply zone comprising late-May tops can’t be ignored.
During the sellers’ dominance past-71.00, highs marked in late-April and early-May join 100-day SMA, around 70.20/15, to keep the further downside restricted.
Should there be a clear decline below 70.15, May 14 high of 69.26 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-March fall, near 68.90, could lure the bears.
On the upside, a daily closing beyond a 200-day SMA level of 72.14 needs to cross January month low of 72.44 to aim for the early February month’s low surrounding 73.00.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|71.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.96
|Daily SMA50
|68.55
|Daily SMA100
|70.24
|Daily SMA200
|72.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.93
|Previous Daily Low
|71.14
|Previous Weekly High
|71.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.2
|Previous Monthly High
|70.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
