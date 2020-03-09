AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Drops to fresh 11-year low under 65.00

- AUD/JPY plummets to the multi-year bottom following a sustained break of the long-term support trend line.
- Oversold RSI signals pullback but buyers may refrain entry unless the quote bounces back beyond the support-turned-resistance.
AUD/JPY tanked to 64.34, currently around 66.70 with 4.7% loss, amid the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair refreshed the lowest levels since March 2009.
The pair recently extended its downpour past multi-month descending trend line stretched from June 2012.
As a result, the bears can tighten their grip over early-2009 levels near 62.00 while targeting 60.00 round-figure during further weakness.
Alternatively, oversold RSI conditions favor a pullback towards the support-turned-resistance, at 70.55.
However, the pair’s upside past-70.55 can be challenged by the downward sloping trend line from December 2018, near 75.50 now.
AUD/JPY monthly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|66.53
|Today Daily Change
|-3.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.00
|Today daily open
|70.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.59
|Daily SMA50
|73.93
|Daily SMA100
|74.29
|Daily SMA200
|74.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.43
|Previous Daily Low
|69.58
|Previous Weekly High
|71.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.46
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.29
