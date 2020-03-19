AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Drops further below 61.8% Fibonacci, MACD turns bearish

  • AUD/JPY marks 1.0% loss, fail to carry the earlier pullback moves from the multi-year low.
  • The pair’s U-turn from the key Fibonacci retracement, bearish MACD favor sellers.
  • 200-hour EMA adds to the resistance.

While extending its pullback moves from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March10-19 declines, AUD/JPY drops to 63.00, down 1.0%, by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. Also favoring the sellers is the MACD histogram that is teasing bears.

That said, a horizontal line around 62.80 is likely immediate support for the pair ahead of its further downside towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around 62.00.

During the pair’s further weakness past-62.00, the recently flashed multi-year low of 59.90 will gain the bears’ attention.

On the upside, 64.00 can act as the nearby resistance, a break of which could propel the quote to the confluence of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-hour EMA, around 65.50/55.

In a case where the bulls manage to cross 65.55, 67.00 could become their favorite.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 63
Today Daily Change 62 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.99%
Today daily open 62.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.47
Daily SMA50 72.4
Daily SMA100 73.61
Daily SMA200 73.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 64.9
Previous Daily Low 61.7
Previous Weekly High 69.96
Previous Weekly Low 64.34
Previous Monthly High 74.47
Previous Monthly Low 69.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 62.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 61.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 59.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 64.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 66.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 67.49

 

 

