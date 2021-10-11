AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Down for the day but bulls not out of the woods

- AUD/JPY steps back after refreshing multi-day top, snaps two-day uptrend.
- 100-DMA, bullish MACD signals defend buyers inside two-month-old rising challenge.
- 200-DMA adds to the upside filters, rising support line from September 23 also probe bears.
AUD/JPY eases from multi-day high, bouncing off intraday low of 81.85 during Monday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the quote consolidation recent gains while stepping back from the highest levels since mid-July but stays defends Friday’s 100-DMA breakout amid bullish MACD signals.
That said, the pair sellers may remain cautious until witnessing a clear break of the stated SMA support, around 81.80 by the press time.
Following that, a two-week-old support line near 81.00 and July’s low close to 79.85 may entertain AUD/JPY bears before directing them to the two-month-long ascending trend channel’s support near 79.40.
On the flip side, 200-DMA and an upper line of the stated channel formation, respectively around 82.35 and 82.70, may challenge short-term AUD/JPY bulls.
However, a clear upside break of 82.70 enables the quote to aim for July’s monthly peak of 84.20.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|82.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.5
|Daily SMA50
|80.5
|Daily SMA100
|81.84
|Daily SMA200
|82.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.08
|Previous Daily Low
|81.56
|Previous Weekly High
|82.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.49
|Previous Monthly High
|82.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
