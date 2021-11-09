- AUD/JPY slides during the day. Almost 1% on risk-aversion through all the financial markets.
- AUD/JPY Technical Outlook: The double-top chart pattern target was reached, but downward pressure remains.
The AUD/JPY slides sharply during the day, down 0.9%, is trading at 83.30 at the time of writing. Risk-off market mood spurred a flight to safe-haven currencies, with the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc prospects rising, whereas the risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD and the NZD slump during the day.
Furthermore, major US equity indices slide between 0.44% and 0.80% during the New York session, as market participants await US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart: Double-top 83.10 target reached
The AUD/JPY daily chart depicts the pair reached the double-top pattern target at 83.10, that confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement around that area. The AUD/JPY bounced off that area towards the 83.20s area, where it currently resides, as the AUD/JPY traders wait for fresh impetus to resume the upward bias, as depicted by the daily moving averages (DMA’s) below the spot price.
4-hour chart
Zooming into the 4-hour chart, it depicts that, albeit reaching the double top’s target, the pair has some selling pressure left, as witnessed by the simple moving averages (SMA’s) residing well above the spot price. Further, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 31 just exited oversold levels, meaning that AUD/JPY sellers could still aim for a correction beyond the 83.00 figure.
A break beneath the latter would expose the 82.00 psychological support that, once breached, would expose the October 6 high at 81.41.
On the flip side, a break above 83.71 could pave the way for further gains. The first resistance would be the 84.00 figure, followed by the so-called neckline of the double top, around 84.61, followed by the 100-SMA around the 85.00 area.
AUD/JPY TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.90
|Today daily open
|84.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.86
|Daily SMA50
|82.43
|Daily SMA100
|81.92
|Daily SMA200
|82.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.18
|Previous Daily Low
|83.82
|Previous Weekly High
|86.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.82
|Previous Monthly High
|86.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
