- AUD/JPY formed a doji in the daily chart, suggesting buyers lost momentum.
- The confluence of the 200-DMA and the 100-DMA, around 91.55/65, stalled the AUD/JPY uptrend.
- AUD/JPY double bottom is still in play, at risk of invalidation if the cross drops below 91.00.
After printing a doji on Tuesday, the AUD/JPY registers minuscule gains of 0.03% as Wednesday’s Asian session begins, though it remains around Tuesday’s close of 91.10. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 91.13.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY failed to crack the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 91.65 for two consecutive days and, after printing a weekly high of 91.82 on Monday, slid toward the 91.10s area. Tuesday’s price action formed a doji, usually a bearish signal, which could open the door for a test of the 20-day EMA in the near term.
AUD/JPY traders should know that the double bottom remains in play. However, a fall below the December 28 daily high of 91.05 could invalidate the chart pattern.
AUD/JPY support rests at 91.05. A break / close below the latter will expose the 20-day EMA at 90.54, followed by last Friday’s swing low of 90.01.
As an alternate scenario, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) suggest some buying pressure is building. Therefore, the AUD/JPY resistance levels lie at the 200-day EMA at 91.65, followed by the 92.00 figure and the December 13 daily high of 93.35.
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|91.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.23
|Daily SMA50
|92.12
|Daily SMA100
|93.4
|Daily SMA200
|93.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.82
|Previous Daily Low
|90.75
|Previous Weekly High
|90.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.41
|Previous Monthly High
|93.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
