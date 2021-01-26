AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Doji on 4H, two-week-old resistance probe buyers ahead of Aussie CPI

- AUD/JPY wavers around the weekly top while struggling to extend rise from 79.60.
- A trend-reversal suggesting candlestick, failures to cross short-term resistance tease bear’s return.
AUD/JPY fades the upside momentum while easing to 80.25 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
The pair refreshed weekly top the previous day but failed to provide a decisive break beyond a falling trend line resistance line from January 14. In doing so, the quote printed a Doji candlestick on the recent top while following the four-hour (4H) chart. As a result, AUD/JPY traders get cautious ahead of the key Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the fourth quarter (Q4).
Read: Australian Quarterly CPI Preview: Upside surprise could save the day for the AUD bulls
During the quote’s return, which is more likely considering the downbeat expectations from the scheduled data and challenging technical patterns, the one-week-old horizontal region near 79.90-85 will be the key.
Also likely to test the short-term AUD/JPY seller is the monthly low near 79.50 and the 200-bar SMA around 79.40.
Alternatively, surprisingly positive data can propel the quote to defy Doji while breaking the recent high near 80.35 and rise towards January 21 peak surrounding 80.50.
Though, highs marked during January 14 and the monthly top, respectively near 80.85 and 80.95, can test the AUD/JPY buyers afterward.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|80.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80
|Daily SMA50
|78.5
|Daily SMA100
|76.98
|Daily SMA200
|75.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.34
|Previous Daily Low
|79.76
|Previous Weekly High
|80.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.51
|Previous Monthly High
|79.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
