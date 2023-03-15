As an alternate scenario, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be 89.00. A surge above the figure and the AUD/JPY could rally towards 90.00, ahead of testing the 20-day EMA at 90.30.

The AUD/JPY path of least resistance is downwards. Backed by the daily EMAs resting above the exchange rate and oscillators in bearish territory. Therefore, the AUD/JPY's first support would be the 88.00 figure. Once broken, the pair might test the YTD lows at 87.35, which, once cleared, the AUD/JPY would dive towards the December 20 swing low at 87.01, ahead of the figure.

After breaking a four-month-old upslope trendline, the AUD/JPY has fallen to new YTD lows reached on March 15 at 87.35. However, news from Switzerland sponsored a bounce off the lows, and the AUD/JPY pair closed above the 88.00 figure.

The AUD/JPY tumbled sharply on Wednesday, more than 1.50%, spurred by a risk-off impulse. Fears around global bank contagion weighed on global bank stocks, particularly Credit Suisse (CS), which seeks support from Swiss authorities like FINMA and the Swiss National Bank (SNB). At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY exchanges hands at $88.19.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.