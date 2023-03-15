- AUD/JPY dipped below 88.00 and reached a YTD low at 87.35 on Wednesday.
- The cross-currency pair bias remains downwards, albeit reclaiming the 88.00 figure.
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Downward biased, though once 89.00 is reclaimed, a leg-up to 90.00 is on the cards.
The AUD/JPY tumbled sharply on Wednesday, more than 1.50%, spurred by a risk-off impulse. Fears around global bank contagion weighed on global bank stocks, particularly Credit Suisse (CS), which seeks support from Swiss authorities like FINMA and the Swiss National Bank (SNB). At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY exchanges hands at $88.19.
AUD/JPY Price action
After breaking a four-month-old upslope trendline, the AUD/JPY has fallen to new YTD lows reached on March 15 at 87.35. However, news from Switzerland sponsored a bounce off the lows, and the AUD/JPY pair closed above the 88.00 figure.
Oscillators remain bearish territory, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifted flat, meaning consolidation lies ahead. In the meantime, the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays selling pressure as waning.
The AUD/JPY path of least resistance is downwards. Backed by the daily EMAs resting above the exchange rate and oscillators in bearish territory. Therefore, the AUD/JPY's first support would be the 88.00 figure. Once broken, the pair might test the YTD lows at 87.35, which, once cleared, the AUD/JPY would dive towards the December 20 swing low at 87.01, ahead of the figure.
As an alternate scenario, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be 89.00. A surge above the figure and the AUD/JPY could rally towards 90.00, ahead of testing the 20-day EMA at 90.30.
AUD/JPY Daily chart
AUD/JPY Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.24
|Today Daily Change
|-1.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.63
|Today daily open
|89.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.32
|Daily SMA50
|91.15
|Daily SMA100
|91.8
|Daily SMA200
|93.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.1
|Previous Daily Low
|88.55
|Previous Weekly High
|91.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.63
|Previous Monthly High
|93.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD tumbles below 0.6160 on downbeat NZ GDP data
The NZD/USD pair has slipped firmer below 0.6160 as Statistics New Zealand has reported weak Gross Domestic Product (Q4) data. The economy contracted by 0.6% in the fourth quarter while the street was expecting a contraction of 0.2%. The New Zealand economy showed a growth rate of 1.7%.
AUD/USD struggles to extend recovery above 0.6620 ahead of Australian Employment
The AUD/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery move above the immediate resistance of 0.6620 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is sensing heat as investors are awaiting the release of the Australian Employment data before making any significant fresh position.
Gold bulls eye 2023 top as Credit Suisse turmoil drowns yields
Gold buyers flex muscles around $1,920, after refreshing the highest levels in 1.5-months during a stellar show of Credit Suisse (CS) inflicted risk aversion the previous day. The risk profile deteriorates more the CS episode follows the latest fallouts of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
Ark Invest raises $16 million as Cathie Wood launches new private crypto fund
While the rest of the market is acting cautiously owing to the uncertainty in the crypto as well as the broader financial market, Cathie Wood is taking the other road. The Ark Investment Management founder launched a new crypto fund despite the tumultuous market conditions.
Australian Employment Preview: Job creation to add pressure on the RBA Premium
The monthly Australian job report will be out on Thursday, March 16. The country is expected to have added 48.5K new positions in February after losing 11.5K in January. Market players anticipate the unemployment rate will decrease to 3.6% from 3.7% in the previous month, while the participation rate is seen ticking up from 66.5% to 66.6%.