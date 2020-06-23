AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Descending triangle breakout on 1H

AUD/JPY looks north with a descending triangle breakout on the hourly chart.

The pair looks set to challenge resistance lined up above 75.00.

AUD/JPY's quick recovery from session lows near 73.20 to 74.20 seen in the last two hours has confirmed a descending triangle breakout on the hourly chart.

The pattern indicates that the pullback from the June 8 high of 76.79 has ended and the broader uptrend from the March 19 low of 59.87 has resumed. That, coupled with the above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) suggests scope for a test of resistance at 75.09 (June 16 high). A violation there would expose the recent high of 76.79.

On the downside, a close under Monday's low of 72.71 is needed to put the sellers back into the driver's seat.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels