AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Depressed inside immediate triangle, 100-bar SMA strengthens support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY funnels down the break-point of a two-week-old symmetrical triangle.
  • Normal RSI conditions suggest continuation of sideways moves.
  • Strong support on the downside favor bulls eyeing fresh monthly top.

AUD/JPY wavers around 83.20-25, fades the recent pullback moves, amid the early Asian trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote remains stuck inside a symmetrical triangle formation established since February 25.

While normal RSI conditions indicate no change in the current trend, actually no trend, 100-bar SMA adds to the downside support and raises bars for the bears' entry around 83.00-82.95.

As a result, an upside clearance of the stated triangle’s resistance line, currently around 83.70, will have higher confidence in testing the monthly top of 84.04.

Following that, the multi-month high flashed in February near 85.00 will be the key.

Alternatively, a downside break of 82.95 may not hesitate to recall the AUD/JPY sellers targeting the late February lows near 82.00.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 83.25
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 83.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.48
Daily SMA50 80.99
Daily SMA100 78.71
Daily SMA200 77.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 83.6
Previous Daily Low 82.78
Previous Weekly High 84.04
Previous Weekly Low 82.12
Previous Monthly High 84.95
Previous Monthly Low 79.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 83.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 83.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 83.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 84.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 84.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD weighed by greenback’s strength, gold’s weakness

AUD/USD weighed by greenback’s strength, gold’s weakness

AUD/USD is under pressure and below the 0.7700 threshold despite a better market mood. Rising US Treasury yields still pushing the American currency higher.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD at fresh 2021 lows and set to extend decline

EUR/USD at fresh 2021 lows and set to extend decline

The EUR/USD pair trades at its lowest for the year in the 1.1850 price zone, as optimism about a stimulus bill and higher yields boost the greenback.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Monthly support being tested, bulls eye 38.2% Fibonacci retracement

Gold: Monthly support being tested, bulls eye 38.2% Fibonacci retracement

The gold price has extended the downside at the start of the week printing a fresh cycle low to $1,676.91. The price is now testing the bull's commitments at the monthly demand zone which would be expected to generate a bullish correction. 

Gold News

Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons

Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons

Norway's gas giant Aker invests part of its funds in BTC, believes the growth is inevitable. BTC must hold above $50,000 to ensure that focus remains on $54,000. ETH is nurturing a potential technical breakout aiming for levels above $2,000.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 92.46

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 92.46

DXY pushes higher and record new 2021 highs around 92.30. The next hurdle is located at the Fibo level at 92.46.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures