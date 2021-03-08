AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Depressed inside immediate triangle, 100-bar SMA strengthens support

- AUD/JPY funnels down the break-point of a two-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- Normal RSI conditions suggest continuation of sideways moves.
- Strong support on the downside favor bulls eyeing fresh monthly top.
AUD/JPY wavers around 83.20-25, fades the recent pullback moves, amid the early Asian trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote remains stuck inside a symmetrical triangle formation established since February 25.
While normal RSI conditions indicate no change in the current trend, actually no trend, 100-bar SMA adds to the downside support and raises bars for the bears' entry around 83.00-82.95.
As a result, an upside clearance of the stated triangle’s resistance line, currently around 83.70, will have higher confidence in testing the monthly top of 84.04.
Following that, the multi-month high flashed in February near 85.00 will be the key.
Alternatively, a downside break of 82.95 may not hesitate to recall the AUD/JPY sellers targeting the late February lows near 82.00.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|83.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.48
|Daily SMA50
|80.99
|Daily SMA100
|78.71
|Daily SMA200
|77.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.6
|Previous Daily Low
|82.78
|Previous Weekly High
|84.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.12
|Previous Monthly High
|84.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
