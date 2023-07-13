AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Defies downtrends as a morning star pattern, suggests upside expected

- AUD/JPY gains 1% and breaches the Tenkan-Sen line, exposing the Kijun-Sen.
- A morning star candlestick pattern signals potential AUD/JPY upside.
- The AUD/JPY could turn bearish if demand prices dive below 95.00.
AUD/JPY reversed its downtrend, and rallied sharply on Thursday, gaining more than 1%, or 106 pips, courtesy of a risk-on impulse due to cooling US inflation and a break of a technical resistance level that has turned support. As the Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY is trading at 95.08, almost flat.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the AUD/JPY as upward biased but hovering above/below the Tenkan-Sen line at 95.04. Price action witnessed the pair bouncing slightly below the June 7 high of 93.52, a guarded area for Aussie (AUD) bulls, forming a hammer candlestick on Wednesday. That, alongside Thursday’s long bullish and Tuesday’s bearish candles, formed a three-candlestick pattern, ‘morning star,’ indicating that further upside is expected.
AUD/JPY’s next resistance emerges at the Kijun-Sen line at 95.08, followed by the October 21 daily high at 95.74. The 96.00 figure would be up next, followed by the July 4 high at 96.84, before the pair attacks the 97.00 mark.
For a bearish resumption, AUD/JPY sellers need prices to dive below 95.00 as they eye the current week’s low of 93.25.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.09
|Today Daily Change
|1.10
|Today Daily Change %
|1.17
|Today daily open
|93.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.91
|Daily SMA50
|93.52
|Daily SMA100
|91.53
|Daily SMA200
|91.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.22
|Previous Daily Low
|93.27
|Previous Weekly High
|96.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|94.74
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
