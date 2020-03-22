AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Declines further below 200-HMA

- AUD/JPY snaps the two-day winning streak.
- Bearish MACD, declining RSI from overbought area favor sellers.
- 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement restrict near-term upside.
While extending its U-turn from the 200-HMA, portrayed last-week, the AUD/JPY pair drops 1.3% to 63.50 amid the initial Asian session on Monday.
In addition to the failure to cross the key HMA, coupled with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March 10-19 fall, bearish MACD and declining RSI also favor the sellers.
That said, the pair currently declines towards 62.85/80 horizontal support ahead of taking rest on the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 62.00.
In a case where AUD/JPY prices continue dropping past-62.00, 61.40 may offer an intermediate halt to the monthly bottom surrounding 59.90.
Alternatively, buyers will refrain from entry unless the pair crosses 65.40/55 area comprising 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
In doing so, 67.70/75 will be on their radar whereas 66.30 can offer an intermediate halt to the run-up.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82%
|Today daily open
|64.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.46
|Daily SMA50
|71.94
|Daily SMA100
|73.4
|Daily SMA200
|73.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|65.64
|Previous Daily Low
|62.79
|Previous Weekly High
|66.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.9
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|64.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|61.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
