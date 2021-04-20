AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Crosses 84.00 hurdle on RBA minutes, PBOC

- AUD/JPY refreshes weekly top after mixed RBA minutes, PBOC status-quo.
- Short-term falling trend channel can test the bulls.
- Sellers need clear break below 200-HMA for fresh entries.
AUD/JPY stays bid around 84.20, up 0.30% intraday, following the latest uptick to refresh the weekly top during early Tuesday. The pair recently benefited from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting minutes as well as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Interest Rate Decision.
While the RBA policymakers reiterate worries over the unemployment to keep the monetary policy easy, per the minutes, the PBOC offered no change in the benchmark interest rates.
Read: AUD/USD: Mildly bid above 0.7750 despite mixed RBA minutes, PBOC inaction
Even so, the pair crosses a downward sloping trend line from Friday, as well as 100-HMA, following the latest events.
However, the upper line of an immediate descending trend channel, near 84.30, becomes necessary for the pair’s further upside towards the monthly top near 84.50.
In a case where AUD/JPY remains firm beyond 84.50, February’s peak surrounding 84.95 will be the key to watch.
Meanwhile, pullback moves below the 84.00 previous resistance confluence will not be an open welcome for AUD/JPY sellers as the support line of the stated channel and 200-HMA, respectively around 83.80 and 73.75, will be the tough nuts to crack for them.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|83.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.73
|Daily SMA50
|83.4
|Daily SMA100
|81.34
|Daily SMA200
|78.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.16
|Previous Daily Low
|83.75
|Previous Weekly High
|84.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.04
|Previous Monthly High
|85.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
GBP/USD: Refreshes monthly top, inches closer to 1.4000 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD bulls refrain from catching a breather after rising the most since January 12. The cable rises for the seventh consecutive day, needless to mention the previous day’s heaviest run-up in over three months. Traders seem to wait for the UK’s employment figures for March for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
DOGE base targets at least 30% upside
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19.
The 3 currencies to watch this week
All of the major currencies traded higher on Monday as investors continued to drive the U.S. dollar lower. When a rise in Treasury yields, sell-off in U.S. stocks, strong payrolls and retail sales reports can’t lift the dollar, some wonder if it is time to worry.