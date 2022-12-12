- AUD/JPY climbs above the 20-day EMA, eyeing a break of 93.00.
- Double bottom in the daily chart targets a test of the YTD high around 98.60.
The AUD/JPY prolonged its gains to seven straight days amidst a risk-on impulse that benefitted high-beta currencies, while safe-haven ones remain downward pressured, except for the US Dollar (USD), bolstered by a looming US CPI report. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 92.81.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the cross-currency pair is neutral to upward biased, testing the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around 92.86. After bottoming on December 6 to its monthly lows of 91.08, it formed a double bottom, which would be confirmed, once the AUD/JPY clears the October 21 swing high of 95.74.
If that scenario plays out, the AUD/JPY following resistance would be the September 20 high of 96.54, followed by the YTD high at 98.60.
Traders should be aware that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bearish territory and paused its uptrend while the Rate of Change (RoC) is about crossing above 0, meaning that buying pressure would be building in the near term.
As an alternate scenario, the AUD/JPY first support would be the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 92.00. Once cleared, the next support would be December’s 5 swing low of 91.08, followed by the August 2 pivot low at 90.83.
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|92.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.06
|Daily SMA50
|93.48
|Daily SMA100
|94.14
|Daily SMA200
|93.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.9
|Previous Daily Low
|91.84
|Previous Weekly High
|92.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.14
|Previous Monthly High
|95.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.