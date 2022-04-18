- The AUD/JPY begins the Asian Pacific session up 0.23%.
- A dismal market mood weighed on the AUD, but a soaring USD/JPY capped the AUD/JPY Monday’s losses.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: In consolidation, waiting for a fresh catalyst.
The Australian dollar clings to gains as the Asian Pacific session begins, though it remains in choppy trading in the 93.00-70 range for the last five days. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 93.51, up some 0.23% at the time of writing.
Risk sentiment, despite a weaker JPY, weighs on the AUD
US equities finished Monday’s session mixed, reflecting the market mood. In the FX complex, the greenback was the gainer in the session, while the antipodeans and safe-haven peers were the laggards. It’s worth noting that the USD/JPY reached a 20-year high above the 127.00 mark, capping the AUD/JPY losses.
On Monday, during the Asian session, the AUD/JPY opened around 93.40s before surging towards the daily high at 93.71, followed by a 60-pip fall towards 93.07, a level unsuccessfully broken for the last three days.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook.
The AUD/JPY daily chart depicts choppy trading in the pair, consolidating in the 93.00-75-0/80 range for the last five trading days. It also shows a negative divergence between price action and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), with the AUD/JPY printing successive series of higher highs, contrarily to the RSI, recording lower highs.
In the meantime, the AUD/JPY 1-hour chart depicts the pair as upward biased and aims to retest the 93.71 Monday’s highs, which, once broken, would open the door for a 94.00 test. However, it would find some hurdles on its way up.
The AUD/JPY first resistance would be the confluence of the R1 daily pivot and a five-day downslope trendline around 93.65. A breach would expose April 13 daily high at 93.86, followed by the R2 daily pivot at 94.00.
Downwards, the AUD/JPY first support would be the confluence of the 50 and 100-simple moving averages (SMAs) around the 93.42-43 area. A decisive break would expose the daily pivot at 93.37, followed by April 18 daily low at 93.07, close to the S1 daily pivot at 93.01.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|93.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.21
|Daily SMA50
|87.25
|Daily SMA100
|84.59
|Daily SMA200
|83.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.79
|Previous Daily Low
|93.32
|Previous Weekly High
|93.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.47
|Previous Monthly High
|94.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh 1-month lows, threatens 50-day SMA
The Australian dollar extends its losses below the 0.7400 mark, weighed by risk aversion, and threatens the 50-day SMA at 0.7330. Focus during the Asian session would be on the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest meeting minutes.
EUR/USD sees downside below yearly lows at 1.0770, focus shift to Fed Powell’s speech
EUR/USD sees more weakness below 1.0770 on a firmer DXY. The ECB will shift to rate hike measure after the conclusion of the ‘Asset Purchase Program’. This week Fed Powell’s speech and the release of the EURO’s core CPI will remain in focus.
Gold heads to mitigate the hourly bullsh impulse
The Gold Price continues to move in on a firm area of hourly support structure completing H1 H&S. Elevated inflation, recession risks and the Russia-Ukraine war continue to boost the precious meta's safe-haven appeal.
Solana bulls reclaim $100 but SOL price could still be in jeopardy
Solana price is showing overall bearish control despite today's crypto bull-run. Traders could potentially short the digital asset if the bulls cannot breach the invalidation level. SOL price failed to close above the 100-day moving average.
Will the Fed tame inflation?
The calendar is skimpy this week with most of the interesting data coming from the housing market, although now that mortgage rates are over 5%, we have some extrapolating to do. The Empire State manufacturing survey jumped to 24.6 in April from -11.8 when a mere 1% was forecast.