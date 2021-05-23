AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to 50-day SMA amid downbeat momentum

- AUD/JPY probe sellers around the key SMA support.
- Failures to cross short-term SMA, downbeat Momentum favor bears.
- 21-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line guards short-term upside.
AUD/JPY struggles for a clear direction while taking rounds to 84.10-20, recently picking up bids, during the initial Asian session on Monday. The cross-currency pair seesaws around 50-day SMA amid declining Momentum line.
Also favoring the AUD/JPY sellers could be the pair’s failures to cross 21-day SMA during late last week, as well as a downward sloping trend line from May 10.
It should, however, be noted that a daily closing below 50-day SMA level near 84.15 becomes necessary for the bears to attack a two-month-old ascending trend line, around 83.85.
Should the quote drop below 83.85, April lows surrounding 83.00 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, AUD/JPY buyers may not take risk of fresh entry unless witnessing a clear break above 84.65, comprising 21-day SMA and short-term falling trend line.
Following that, 85.15 and the monthly peak close to 85.80 should entertain the bulls ahead of directing them to the 86.00 threshold.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|84.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.67
|Daily SMA50
|84.18
|Daily SMA100
|82.83
|Daily SMA200
|79.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.66
|Previous Daily Low
|84.11
|Previous Weekly High
|85.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.04
|Previous Monthly High
|85.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.07
