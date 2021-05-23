AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to 50-day SMA amid downbeat momentum

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY probe sellers around the key SMA support.
  • Failures to cross short-term SMA, downbeat Momentum favor bears.
  • 21-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line guards short-term upside.

AUD/JPY struggles for a clear direction while taking rounds to 84.10-20, recently picking up bids, during the initial Asian session on Monday. The cross-currency pair seesaws around 50-day SMA amid declining Momentum line.

Also favoring the AUD/JPY sellers could be the pair’s failures to cross 21-day SMA during late last week, as well as a downward sloping trend line from May 10.

It should, however, be noted that a daily closing below 50-day SMA level near 84.15 becomes necessary for the bears to attack a two-month-old ascending trend line, around 83.85.

Should the quote drop below 83.85, April lows surrounding 83.00 will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, AUD/JPY buyers may not take risk of fresh entry unless witnessing a clear break above 84.65, comprising 21-day SMA and short-term falling trend line.

Following that, 85.15 and the monthly peak close to 85.80 should entertain the bulls ahead of directing them to the 86.00 threshold.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 84.2
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 84.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 84.67
Daily SMA50 84.18
Daily SMA100 82.83
Daily SMA200 79.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 84.66
Previous Daily Low 84.11
Previous Weekly High 85.15
Previous Weekly Low 84.04
Previous Monthly High 85.01
Previous Monthly Low 83.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 84.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 84.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 83.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 83.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 83.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 84.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 84.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 85.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200

EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200

EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat

GBP/USD: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat

The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. Retail Sales in the UK were up a whopping 42.4% YoY in April. GBP/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, limited bearish scope.

GBP/USD News

Gold keeps $1900 in sight while above key $1871 cap

Gold keeps $1900 in sight while above key $1871 cap

Gold price retested three-month highs of $1890, although settled the week near $1880 levels, registering the third straight week of gains. Heading into a fresh week, the inflation narrative will continue to have a significant impact on gold trades. Meanwhile, Fedspeak, US Preliminary GDP and Consumer Durable Goods data could offer some fresh trading insights.  

Gold News

EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200

EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200

EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.

EUR/USD News

Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers

Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers

SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures