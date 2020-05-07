AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Carries gains from 50-day SMA above 69.00

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY rises to the weekly high after Thursday’s run-up.
  • A sustained break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the upside momentum.
  • April high, 100-day SMA on the bulls’ radar.

AUD/JPY takes the bids to 69.14 amid the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the pair justifies its U-turn from 50-day SMA as well as a successful clearance of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its February-March fall.

Looking forward, buyers are targeting to challenge 70.00 round-figure ahead of the April month top surrounding 70.20.

It should, however, be noted that 100-day SMA and March month high, respectively near 71.05 and 71.52, could question the bulls beyond April’s peak.

Meanwhile, 68.90, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, as well as a 50-day SMA level of 67.60, restrict the pair’s immediate downside. Also acting as support is April 21 low close to 67.30.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 69.13
Today Daily Change 1.20
Today Daily Change % 1.77%
Today daily open 67.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 68.66
Daily SMA50 67.68
Daily SMA100 71.16
Daily SMA200 72.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 68.63
Previous Daily Low 67.86
Previous Weekly High 70.17
Previous Weekly Low 68.42
Previous Monthly High 70.17
Previous Monthly Low 64.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 67.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 67.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 66.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 68.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 68.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 69.19

 

 

