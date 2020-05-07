AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Carries gains from 50-day SMA above 69.00

- AUD/JPY rises to the weekly high after Thursday’s run-up.
- A sustained break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the upside momentum.
- April high, 100-day SMA on the bulls’ radar.
AUD/JPY takes the bids to 69.14 amid the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the pair justifies its U-turn from 50-day SMA as well as a successful clearance of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its February-March fall.
Looking forward, buyers are targeting to challenge 70.00 round-figure ahead of the April month top surrounding 70.20.
It should, however, be noted that 100-day SMA and March month high, respectively near 71.05 and 71.52, could question the bulls beyond April’s peak.
Meanwhile, 68.90, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, as well as a 50-day SMA level of 67.60, restrict the pair’s immediate downside. Also acting as support is April 21 low close to 67.30.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.13
|Today Daily Change
|1.20
|Today Daily Change %
|1.77%
|Today daily open
|67.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.66
|Daily SMA50
|67.68
|Daily SMA100
|71.16
|Daily SMA200
|72.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.63
|Previous Daily Low
|67.86
|Previous Weekly High
|70.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.42
|Previous Monthly High
|70.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
