- AUD/JPY retreats from six-week high, stays pressured near intraday low of late.
- 50-SMA pierces off 200-SMA from below to suggest further upside via golden cross.
- Weekly support line guards immediate downside, bulls may aim for monthly ascending trend line.
AUD/JPY takes offers to pare the biggest weekly gains since mid-October around 91.85 during the mid-Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair takes a U-turn from the 1.5-month high, marked the previous day, while holding lower grounds near intraday bottom.
The quote’s latest pullback could be linked to its ability to cross an upward-sloping resistance line from the late December, around 92.80. Adding strength to the bearish bias are the red signals from the MACD indicator.
However, a one-week-old ascending trend and the golden cross between the 50-SMA and the 200-SMA challenge the AUD/JPY sellers. That said, the golden cross is a bullish moving average (MA) crossover where the short-term MA crosses the longer-term ones from below and hints.
As a result, the pair buyers before hopeful unless the quote stays beyond the immediate support line, close to 91.50 by the press time.
Following that, a convergence of the stated SMAs near 93.38 appears the key challenge for the AUD/JPY bears before targeting the monthly low of 87.41.
On the flip side, the aforementioned resistance line from December 28, close to 92.80 at the latest, restricts immediate upside of the pair. Adding strength to the stated hurdle is the monthly high.
In a case where the AUD/JPY pair rises past 92.80, the mid-December high near 93.35 and the last monthly peak of 93.81 could lure the bulls.
AUD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|92.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.22
|Daily SMA50
|91.24
|Daily SMA100
|92.79
|Daily SMA200
|93.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.79
|Previous Daily Low
|91.42
|Previous Weekly High
|91.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.12
|Previous Monthly High
|93.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies around 0.7100 amid hidden bearish RSI divergence
The Australian Dollar pauses the four-day uptrend around the highest level since August 2022 as it makes rounds to 0.7100 during Thursday’s sluggish Asian session. Even so, the Aussie pair braces for the biggest weekly gains since early November.
EUR/USD stays above 1.0900 ahead of US GDP during ECB blackout
The pair bulls are in command near the nine-month high, despite recently taking a breather around 1.0915, as the major pair traders await the first readings of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Gold eyes $1,950 as US Dollar Index cracks, US Q4 GDP eyed
Gold price holds onto the bullish bias for the fourth consecutive day as it rises to the fresh high since April 2022 to near $1,950 during early Thursday. The precious metal cheers the broad-based US Dollar weakness ahead of the first readings of the United States' fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Is Cardano price poised for a 20% rally ahead of the launch of stablecoin Djed next week?
Cardano price has maintained a rather low profile throughout the month of January as the third-generation cryptocurrency only registered a 57% rise over the last four weeks. However, this is expected to change over the next few days as Cardano prepares for one of its biggest developments.
Inflation outlook set to keep rates picture uncertain
While we’ve probably seen peak inflation there is a risk that markets are being too optimistic about falling inflation. As things stand, we’re already seeing the fall in US inflation sparking the idea of disinflation by the end of this year, with markets already pricing in the prospect of rate cuts by year end.