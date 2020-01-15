AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers await break of 76.10, sellers seek entry below 21-day SMA

- AUD/JPY trades modestly changed inside a 40/45-pip range between the monthly high and 21-day SMA.
- MACD is likely to turn in favor of buyers.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA will challenge sellers.
AUD/JPY repeats the failure to take-out monthly high while trading near 75.90 amid the initial Asian trading session on Thursday. Even so, the pair stays above 21-day SMA for the fourth consecutive day.
Additionally, a 12-bar MACD histogram is also near to crossing the red zone and signal support to the buyers.
That said, the monthly top surrounding 76.10 becomes the immediate upside barrier holding the key to the pair’s fresh run-up. In doing so, December 27 high near 76.60 will be the target for the Bulls.
On the downside, pair’s declines below 21-day SMA level of 75.65 could trigger fresh selling pressure towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s rise from October 01 to the year’s start, at 75.00.
It should, however, be noted that a 200-day SMA level of 74.80 will become additional support, other than 50% Fibonacci retracement, that can question sellers past-75.00.
If the quote stays below 74.80, odds of its drop to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 74.20 can’t be ruled out.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.87
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|75.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.62
|Daily SMA50
|74.89
|Daily SMA100
|74.12
|Daily SMA200
|74.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.11
|Previous Daily Low
|75.74
|Previous Weekly High
|75.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.76
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
