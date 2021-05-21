AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls struggle near 50% Fibonacci retracement

- AUD/JPY maintains a muted tone in the Asian session.
- Potentially more gains on the way if price breaks above 84.65.
- Momentum oscillator hints at upward price movement.
The AUD/JPY cross makes efforts to stay afloat on the last trading day of the week. The pair opened on a lower lot, yet managed to trace back to the previous day highs near 84.65.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 84.53, down 0.03% on the day.
AUD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, AUD/JPY has been consolidating near the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 84.63. If price breaks the mentioned level, then the first hurdle could be located at the Wednesday’s high at 84.95. On moving higher, price would attempt to retest the May 12 high placed at 85.26.
The price action would then mark the completion of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and would approach the next upside target at the 85.50 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads above the midline with receding upside momentum. If any downtick occurs in the oscillator then it would invite the sellers to take over the previous day’s low at 84.24, just above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 84.21.
A break below the 50-SMA would prompt the bears to retest the May 4 low at 83.93. On the downside, price would move into the trajectory of the levels last seen in late April. The next area of support would be the April 21 low at 83.22.
AUD/JPY Additional Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|84.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.64
|Daily SMA50
|84.19
|Daily SMA100
|82.78
|Daily SMA200
|79.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.65
|Previous Daily Low
|84.24
|Previous Weekly High
|85.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.29
|Previous Monthly High
|85.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to key hurdles above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.2230 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The currency major pair bounced off the short-term key support area the previous day and is all set to confront the horizontal line comprising February-May peaks.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
Cardano to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovers the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) amidst yesterday’s rout in the crypto market. It is a notable demonstration of relative strength and solidifies ADA as a leader for the next wave of buying in the crypto market.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
Equities on the front-foot despite taper talk
Fed minutes may have highlighted the potential for tapering in the months ahead, yet markets are taking a more constructive approach. Widespread gains have brought calm after yesterdays jitters, although plans to allow Iran to ramp-up oil exports cast a shadow on Crude markets.