- The AUD/JPY extended its gains for the third straight day, courtesy of a buoyant market mood.
- Improvement in the Covid-19 situation in China shifted sentiment positively, as reflected by global equities rallying.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Neutral-upwards in both time-frames, though a bearish flag in the hourly chart could send the pair sliding towards 90.00.
The AUD/JPY advances as the North American session winds down, gaining 1.01%, courtesy of a positive market mood. Reports from China say that Shanghai has not reported Covid-19 cases for the third straight day, as the deputy major Zong Ming noted that Shanghai’s reopening would be carried out in stages. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 90.94.
Reflection of the above-mentioned is the behavior of US equities, finishing the session with gains. At the same time, Asian futures are pointing to a higher open, carrying on sentiment from Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the AUD/JPY opened around the 90.00 mark, and as China’s news crossed newswires, the risk barometer of the FX space rallied 120-pips, reaching a daily high at around 91.16, to finally retreat below the 91.00 threshold as the New York session came to an end.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The AUD/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as neutral-upward biased, as the exchange rate is trapped between the 50 and the 100-day moving averages (DMAs), each at 91.19 and 86.97, respectively. MACD’s histogram shows that the distance between the MACD-line and the signal is reducing, suggesting that the former would crossover the latter, triggering a bullish signal that, if achieved, the cross-currency pair would face solid resistance at around 92.55-65.
Hourly chart
The AUD/JPY is also neutral-upward biased in this time frame, but it is close to the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA) at around 90.47. It is worth noting that the pair is moving within the boundaries of an ascending channel, meaning that a bearish flag is forming, suggesting the AUD/JPY might resume the previous downtrend unless it breaks above the top-trendline of the channel.
Upwards, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be the R1 daily pivot at 91.45. Break above would expose the confluence of the R2 pivot point and April 27, 2020, daily high at 91.98, followed by a downslope trendline, around 92.50-65.
On the other hand, the AUD/JPY first support would be the daily pivot point at around 90.66. Break below would expose the 200-hour SMA at 90.47, followed by the confluence of the 100-hour SMA and the S1 daily pivot at 90.07.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|90.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.92
|Daily SMA50
|90.96
|Daily SMA100
|86.85
|Daily SMA200
|84.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.18
|Previous Daily Low
|88.46
|Previous Weekly High
|92.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.31
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
