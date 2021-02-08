AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls on driver’s seat around 81.00

- AUD/JPY wavers around December 2018 high, eases from multi-day top off-late.
- Sustained break of January’s top, bullish MACD after more than two weeks signal further upside.
- 50-day SMA adds filter to the pullback moves.
AUD/JPY eases to 81.04 during the early Asian session trading on Tuesday. The quote jumped to the highest in nearly 26 months the previous day while crossing January’s high.
Despite the pair’s latest pullback, it keeps Monday’s breakout and favors the bullish momentum. Also favoring the AUD/JPY buyers is the MACD signals that turn green for the first time since mid-January.
As a result, AUD/JPY bulls are up for challenging the December 13, 2018 peak surrounding 82.20 before targeting the late-2018 high of 83.89.
During the rise, the 82.00 and 83.00 thresholds can offer intermediate halts.
Alternatively, a downside break of January’s high of 80.93 may revisit the area around the mid-80s before directing AUD/JPY sellers to a 50-day SMA level of 79.35.
Also likely to restrict AUD/JPY downside is the monthly low of 79.20 and the 79.00 round-figure.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|80.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.18
|Daily SMA50
|79.18
|Daily SMA100
|77.27
|Daily SMA200
|75.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.87
|Previous Daily Low
|80.04
|Previous Weekly High
|80.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.54
|Previous Monthly High
|80.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
