- AUD/JPY extends the previous day’s rebound, remains firmer around intraday high.
- MACD teases bulls but the key SMA, symmetrical triangle challenge upside momentum.
- Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Will a 15 bps rate hike be enough to lift the aussie?
AUD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 92.25 during the pre-RBA run-up on Tuesday.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair respects the recently bullish MACD signals while approaching the 200-SMA resistance near 92.30. Also favoring the AUD/JPY buyers are the hopes of a 0.15% rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), its first rate lift since late 2010.
Even if the quote rises past 92.30, a downward sloping trend line from April 21 and the 100-SMA, respectively around 92.80 and 93.15, will challenge the pair’s further upside.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond the weekly support line, at 91.60 by the press time.
Following that, a downside towards late April lows near 90.45 and the 90.00 threshold can’t be ruled out.
Overall, AUD/JPY remains on the front foot ahead of the key event.
AUD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46%
|Today daily open
|91.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.03
|Daily SMA50
|89.51
|Daily SMA100
|85.94
|Daily SMA200
|83.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.16
|Previous Daily Low
|91.5
|Previous Weekly High
|93.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.45
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.75
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests 0.7100 ahead of expected RBA rate hike
AUD/USD renews intraday high while extending the bounce off three-month low. Recovery remains elusive at 0.7100, with multiple hurdles to stop bears ahead of the yearly low. RBA is up for a 0.15% rate hike but upcoming elections test buyers.
EUR/USD marches towards 1.0540 as DXY weakens, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD is gradually advancing higher in the Asian session as the US dollar witnessed exhaustion at elevated levels. The DXY printed a fresh three-year high of 103.93 last week but failed to extend momentum and tumbles lower. ECB’s Lagarde may dictate the impact of price pressures and the Ukraine crisis.
Gold: Further declines likely ahead of the Fed’s decision
Gold bears stay in charge and take on a weekly support structure. The bulls could be looking to move in at this juncture for arestest of prior lows. The outlook for investment demand remains muted, with gold bugs staring down the barrel of a hawkish Fed.
Why you should not panic sell Zilliqa at current price levels
Zilliqa price crashed roughly 69% from its all-time high at $0.230 on April 1. ZIL might rally 37%, providing a better opportunity to short at the retest of the $0.097 to $0.121 breaker. If the altcoin produces a daily candlestick close above $0.121, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
FOMC meeting: 50 Bps is baked in, but what comes next?
As UK markets get ready to go back to work on Tuesday after the May Day Bank Holiday, the FOMC meeting that concludes this Wednesday is the key focus for market watchers this week. The market is overwhelmingly priced for a 50bp rate hike from the Fed.