AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls face critical resistance near 81.50

  • AUD/JPY consolidates gains following the previous three session’s upside momentum.
  • Multiple top formations near the 81.50 level make it a crucial level to trade.
  • Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a bullish stance.

AUD/JPY prints minute gains in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a narrow trade band of 18 pips.

At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 81.36, up 0.01% for the day.

On the daily chart, after making a high at 84.19 on July 6, the AUD/JPY cross-currency pair has been under constant selling pressure. The descending trendline from the top acts as a defence for the bulls.

A break above the intraday high would make AUD.JPY hopeful to test the high of July 16 at 81.94.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could amplify the upside momentum in the pair.

In doing so, the buyers would test the 82.35 horizontal resistance level followed by the high made on July 13 at 82.82.

Alternatively, if price starts moving lower, it would march toward the first downside target at the previous session’s low of 80.88.

In doing so, the price action suggests further downside for the pair in the coming few sessions.

Next, AUD/JPY bears would target the 80.50 horizontal support level.

A daily close below the mentioned level would open the gates for the low of August 31 at 80.07.

AUD/JPY additional levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 81.4
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 81.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 80.2
Daily SMA50 81.23
Daily SMA100 82.82
Daily SMA200 82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 81.53
Previous Daily Low 80.89
Previous Weekly High 80.35
Previous Weekly Low 78.16
Previous Monthly High 81.58
Previous Monthly Low 77.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 81.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 81.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 80.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 80.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 80.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 81.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 81.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

