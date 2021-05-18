AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 50-hour SMA near

- AUD/JPY gathers momentum in the Asian session.
- Cross faces stiff resistance near 50-hour SMA.
- Bullish momentum oscillator tilts in favor of the bulls.
AUD/JPY price cross edges higher in the Asian session. While carrying the New York session’s gains, the cross opened higher and touched the session’s high at 84.92.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 84.92%, up 0.18% on the day
AUD/JPY 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, the AUD/JPY cross is making efforts to cross above the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 84.95. This also marks the breach of a key psychological mark, which would allow AUD/JPY bulls to enjoy gains toward the May 17 high at 85.14. The AUD/JPY bulls remain defensive near the downward trendline from the highs of 85.80/
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is about to cross the midline with a bullish crossover. The reading supports the probability of higher price action converging at the 85.30 horizontal resistance level followed by the May 10 high at 85.80.
Alternatively, If price reverses lower, then it could first test the 84.60 horizontal support level. It would entice the bears to try for the May 13 low in the vicinity of 84.30 range.
A break below the above-mentioned level would intensify the selling pressure towards the next support level around the May 4 low of 83.93.
AUD/JPY Additional Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|84.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.47
|Daily SMA50
|84.15
|Daily SMA100
|82.62
|Daily SMA200
|79.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.14
|Previous Daily Low
|84.46
|Previous Weekly High
|85.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.29
|Previous Monthly High
|85.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
GBP/USD: Poised to extend gain beyond multi-month high above 1.4160
The GBP/USD pair is trading with a modest gain in the Asian session. The pair remains in a steady range following the previous two sessions, after testing the daily lows at 1.4000 on May 13. Investors keep their eye on UK Claimant Count and US Housing data.
Ripple clears one of two hurdles, primed for 25% advance
XRP price is showing a bullish bias after its recent upswing that cleared a crucial level. Another stiff resistance level stands between Ripple and its move to new yearly highs. A breakdown of $1.312 will spell trouble for Ripple and might invalidate it.
GBP/USD: Poised to extend gain beyond multi-month high above 1.4160
The GBP/USD pair is trading with a modest gain in the Asian session. The pair remains in a steady range following the previous two sessions, after testing the daily lows at 1.4000 on May 13. Investors keep their eye on UK Claimant Count and US Housing data.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock price and forecast: Tesla still targeting $500 as key support looms
Tesla shares continue their march lower post the Q1 2021 earnings release. The results were not bad but the manner of the revenue generation is what investors worried over. Tesla gained significant revenue from environmental credits and trading in Bitcoin.