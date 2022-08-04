- AUD/JPY renews intraday high as bulls approach one-week-old resistance line.
- Australia’s trade numbers for June signals firmer surprise contrasting the softer Import, Export data.
- Sluggish MACD tests upside momentum but sustained break of 100-HMA favors bulls.
- 200-HMA acts as the additional resistance before highlighting June’s top.
AUD/JPY justifies firmer Aussie trade numbers while picking up bids to refresh the daily top near 93.10 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair approaches a weekly resistance line while keeping the successful break of the 100-HMA.
Given the sluggish MACD signals, the AUD/JPY prices are likely to remain sidelined.
That said, Australia’s Trade Balance rose to 17,670M in June, well beyond the 14,000M forecast and 15,965M prior. However, Imports and Exports both eased to 0.7% and 5.1% during the stated month versus respective priors of 5.8% and 9.5%.
It should be noted that the quote’s upside break of the 93.25 trend line hurdle will need validation from the 200-HMA resistance of 93.65 to recall the AUD/JPY bulls.
On the contrary, a convergence of the 100-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July 27 to August 02 downside, near 92.50, appears a tough nut to crack for the AUD/JPY bears.
Following that, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 91.70 could probe the downside momentum ahead of the weekly low near 90.50.
AUD/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|92.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.8
|Daily SMA50
|93.67
|Daily SMA100
|92.67
|Daily SMA200
|87.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.22
|Previous Daily Low
|91.72
|Previous Weekly High
|95.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.86
|Previous Monthly High
|95.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls approach 0.7000 on firmer Aussie Trade Balance, focus on Taiwan, NFP
AUD/USD remains on the front foot for the second consecutive day, refreshing intraday high near 0.6965. In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies firmer Trade Balance data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics while cheering a softer US dollar amid a sluggish Asian session on Thursday.
EUR/USD: Wednesday’s Doji, ECB Economic Bulletin teases buyers below 1.0200
EUR/USD turns interesting as it picks up bids to 1.0165, justifying Wednesday’s bullish Doji, during Thursday’s mid-Asian session. The pair buyers seek validation from recently softer yields and hopes of optimistic statements from the monthly ECB Economic Bulletin.
Gold turns sideways above $1,760 as investors await US NFP
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves above the immediate cushion of $1,760.00 in the early Asian session. Earlier, the precious metal displayed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of $1,756.00 on Wednesday.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!