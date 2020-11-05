AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls attack 75.50 key resistance

- AUD/JPY stays on the front foot following consecutive four days of uptrend.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 200-HMA favor buyers.
- Wednesday’s high restricts immediate upside within immediate ascending triangle.
AUD/JPY keeps the previous day’s upside momentum while rising to 75.42 during the early hours of Friday’s Asian trading. Although the quote successfully recovered from the late-June lows, tested on October 29, the high marked on Wednesday around 75.50 holds the gate for further upside.
Considering the AUD/JPY bulls’ ability to keep the reins above 200-HMA, coupled with the bullish MACD, the north is the direction to watch.
As a result, a sustained upside past-75.50 will aim for October’s top surrounding 76.52. However, the 76.00 round-figure may offer an intermediate stop during the rise.
Meanwhile, the 75.00 threshold offers immediate support to the AUD/JPY prices. Though, the downside break of the weekly support line, at 74.73 now, will reject the ascending triangle and highlight the 200-HMA level of 74.20 on the bears’ radars.
It’s worth mentioning that an extended south-run past-74.20, will have multiple rest-points near the 74.00 mark, a break of which can probe the monthly low near 73.20.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51%
|Today daily open
|74.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.74
|Daily SMA50
|75.7
|Daily SMA100
|75.45
|Daily SMA200
|72.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.48
|Previous Daily Low
|74.08
|Previous Weekly High
|74.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.14
|Previous Monthly High
|76.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7300 amid persistent greenback’s weakness
The Australian dollar kept rallying post-Fed, nearing the 0.7300 level. Soaring gold prices and Wall Street’s substantial advance provided support. RBA Minutes in the Asian docket.
GBP/USD refreshes 12-day top around 1.3150 as risk-on extends to NFP day
GBP/USD bulls probe October’s high after gaining over 150 pips the previous day. US election updates fail to provide clarity even if Biden leads the tally. Fed’s Powell sounds dovish compared to BOE’s Bailey.
Gold wavers around mid-$1,900s after the biggest daily jump in six months
Gold seesaws in a $10 range after rallying to the highest since September 21. The yellow metal keeps the range between $1,942 and $1,952 established in the last hours of Thursday’s US session.
Fed Analysis: Powell adds fuel to the market fire by defending QE, rally set to extend
How can the Federal Reserve compete with the dramatic US elections? It probably cannot steal the show but is adding fuel to the market fire.
WTI little changed, around $38.40 after Fed’s statement
Front-month WTI futures remain moving around $38.40 after Federal Reserve released its decision to keep the Fed Funds Rate and the target for assets purchases unchanged.