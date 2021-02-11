AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Braces for further rise above 81.00 inside monthly rising wedge

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY stays firmer around the highest since December 2018.
  • MACD flirts with the bulls inside a bearish chart pattern.
  • 200-bar SMA adds to the support, wedge’s resistance probes buyers.

AUD/JPY refreshes intraday high to 81.31, currently around 81.23, during the initial Asian session on Friday. The pair rose to the highest since late 2018 the previous day as the MACD turns bullish after nearly a week-long bearish drive.

Even so, the quote portrays a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, on the four-hour (4H) formation.

Hence, further upside beyond the latest multi-month high of 81.37 can’t be ruled out but the stated pattern’s resistance line, near 81.50 now, can challenge the AUD/JPY bulls afterward.

In a case where AUD/JPY remains positive past-81.50, the mid-December 2018 top close to 82.20 should gain the market’s attention.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the 80.80 level will confirm the bearish chart pattern that signals the AUD/JPY fall towards marking the fresh bottom of the year below January’s trough near 79.20.

However, 200-bar SMA and the monthly low, respectively around 80.15 and 79.55, can offer filters do the south-run.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 81.25
Today Daily Change 0.47
Today Daily Change % 0.58%
Today daily open 80.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 80.25
Daily SMA50 79.42
Daily SMA100 77.45
Daily SMA200 76.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 81.1
Previous Daily Low 80.76
Previous Weekly High 80.87
Previous Weekly Low 79.54
Previous Monthly High 80.93
Previous Monthly Low 78.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 80.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 80.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 80.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 80.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 81
Daily Pivot Point R2 81.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 81.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Eyes yearly high above 0.7800 despite mixed clues, off in China

AUD/USD: Eyes yearly high above 0.7800 despite mixed clues, off in China

AUD/USD battles five-week-old resistance line near the highest since January 21. Biden-Xi call, US stimulus progress and virus woes troubled markets. Aussie-US data, EU’s economic forecast and holiday in Beijing and Japan increased traders’ confusion.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD ticks higher in dull trading

EUR/USD ticks higher in dull trading

EUR/USD trades near a weekly high at 1.2149 as demand for the American currency is still shy. US stimulus plans and a brand new spending program could spur some action.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound

XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound

Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1847/oz and then turned to the downside. Recently dropped below $1840 and it trades at $1836, the lowest since Asian hours, approaching a critical support area.

Gold news

Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing

Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing

Bitcoin's rally seems to have lost steam or cooled off before it might resume again. The rest of the market has slowed down apart from selected altcoins, including Cardano, Avalanche, IOTA and the Graph.

Read more

US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed

US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed

The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures