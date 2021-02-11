AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Braces for further rise above 81.00 inside monthly rising wedge

- AUD/JPY stays firmer around the highest since December 2018.
- MACD flirts with the bulls inside a bearish chart pattern.
- 200-bar SMA adds to the support, wedge’s resistance probes buyers.
AUD/JPY refreshes intraday high to 81.31, currently around 81.23, during the initial Asian session on Friday. The pair rose to the highest since late 2018 the previous day as the MACD turns bullish after nearly a week-long bearish drive.
Even so, the quote portrays a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, on the four-hour (4H) formation.
Hence, further upside beyond the latest multi-month high of 81.37 can’t be ruled out but the stated pattern’s resistance line, near 81.50 now, can challenge the AUD/JPY bulls afterward.
In a case where AUD/JPY remains positive past-81.50, the mid-December 2018 top close to 82.20 should gain the market’s attention.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 80.80 level will confirm the bearish chart pattern that signals the AUD/JPY fall towards marking the fresh bottom of the year below January’s trough near 79.20.
However, 200-bar SMA and the monthly low, respectively around 80.15 and 79.55, can offer filters do the south-run.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58%
|Today daily open
|80.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.25
|Daily SMA50
|79.42
|Daily SMA100
|77.45
|Daily SMA200
|76.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.1
|Previous Daily Low
|80.76
|Previous Weekly High
|80.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.54
|Previous Monthly High
|80.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
